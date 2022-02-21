9 ways to get screening rates to pre-pandemic levels, per American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society's National Consortium for Cancer Screening and Care outlined nine recommendations to bring screening rates back to pre-pandemic levels in a Feb. 16 report.

A growing body of research has explored how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted cancer care and routine screenings. From January to July 2020, nearly 10 million cancer screenings in the U.S. were delayed, a recent report found.

Nine recommendations to boost cancer screening rates:

Accelerate collaboration between multiple stakeholders. Create coordinated and innovative campaigns to promote screening. Proven programs: Support proven community-based programs to expand cancer screening. Adopt improved quality and accountability measures. Accelerate innovations and interventions to ensure equitable access to cancer screening and care. Develop a whole-person approach to boost trust in public health and healthcare systems. Include cancer and other chronic disease care in preparedness plans. Strengthen transdisciplinary team work. Enhance reporting on cancer disparities to strengthen understanding of screening outcomes.

