8 oncologists on the move

These eight oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Joanne Dragun, MD, was tapped to be the American College of Radiation Oncology's new president. Dr. Dragun is the medical director of GenesisCare in Jacksonville, Fla.

2. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute named James Aikins Jr., MD, chief of gynecologic oncology.

3. The Proton Collaborative Group, the world's largest proton therapy research consortium, named Charles Simone, MD, as president Feb. 11.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health named Thomas Daniels, MD, chief of the radiation oncology department at its Perlmutter Cancer Center-Sunset Park March 11.

5. New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital named Cecelia Calhoun, MD, as director of the sickle cell program for adolescents and young adults, effective July 1.

6. New Brunswick-based Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has appointed Michael Salacz, MD, as director of its neuro-oncology program.

7. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare appointed two new leaders to the health system's cancer centers March 18. Maurice Winkfield will serve as executive director of oncology services and Sue McCauley, MSN, RN, is the new director of patient care.

