American College of Radiation Oncology names president

Joanne Dragun, MD, is the American College of Radiation Oncology's new president, the group said Feb. 23. Dr. Dragun is the medical director of GenesisCare in Jacksonville, Fla.

She has been an ACRO board member for 27 years, serving as vice president from 2018-20. Dr. Dragun launched a mentor program that partnered long-time ACRO members and fellows with those starting their careers.

She earned her medical degree from Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University School of Medicine.

ACRO represents more than 1,300 radiation oncology physicians and residents across the U.S.

More articles on oncology:

Oncologist lifestyle report: 5 survey findings

Oncologists lose appeal over Medicare payment cuts

Acid reflux heightens risk for certain cancers, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.