Memorial Sloan Kettering oncologist named president of proton research group

The Proton Collaborative Group, the world's largest proton therapy research consortium, named Charles Simone, MD, as president Feb. 11.

As president, Dr. Simone will oversee efforts to create new proton therapy research protocols and work with other treatment centers to develop clinical evidence that supports the use of the therapy. In addition to his role as president, Dr. Simone will continue to serve as chair of the group's lung committee.

Dr. Simone is a radiation oncologist at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition to proton therapy, he specializes in lung cancer, mesothelioma, thymic tumors and stereotactic body radiation therapy. Dr. Simone is also the CMO of the New York Proton Center.

The Proton Collaborative Group includes radiation oncologists and clinical researchers from 17 member institutions, including the New York Proton Center, Mayo Clinic and Miami Cancer Institute, among others. The group soon plans to expand with the addition of new institutions.

