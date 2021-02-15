Rutgers names chief of gynecologic oncology

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute named James Aikins Jr., MD, chief of gynecologic oncology.

Dr. Aikins was also named chief of gynecologic oncology services at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the cancer institute's flagship hospital, according to a Feb. 4 announcement.

As head of Rutgers Cancer Institute's gynecologic oncology program, Dr. Aikins will oversee its advanced treatment offerings including minimally invasive surgical techniques, clinical trials, precision medicine and immunotherapy.

Previously, Dr. Aikins was a faculty member at MD Anderson's Cooper (N.J.) Cancer Center. He's currently a visiting professor at a teaching hospital that is part of the University of Cape Coast School of Medicine in Ghana, West Africa, and is founder of the International Healthcare Volunteers, a nonprofit aimed at expanding healthcare access and education to underserved communities in Ghana.

Dr. Aikins' current global research is focused on cervical cancer screening in low-resource communities. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

