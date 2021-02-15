Dartmouth's cancer center installs radiation vision cameras

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, N.H., has installed radiation vision cameras in its radiotherapy treatment rooms, allowing clinicians to see real-time video of the radiation treatment beam as it's directed on patients via a process known as the Cherenkov imaging.

The BeamSite Cherenkov camera system was invented and tested by researchers at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and DoseOptics, a biomedical tech firm launched by researchers at Dartmouth University in Hanover, N.H.

The cameras can capture images of treatment beam shapes and show intensity levels proportional to the radiation dose. Clinicians can use this visual data to verify the accuracy of a patient's dose or its delivery during each treatment and make adjustments if needed.

In a news release emailed to Becker's, Dartmouth-Hitchcock said Norris Cotton Cancer Center is currently the only cancer center in the world using Cherenkov imaging in all radiotherapy treatments.

More articles on oncology:

Stanford Medicine, Sutter Health to open outpatient cancer center

American Cancer Society creates diversity-focused research program

Take-at-home test boosts colorectal cancer screening rates for minority patients, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.