American Cancer Society creates diversity-focused research program

A $5 million grant will fund a new diversity-centered cancer research program at the American Cancer Society, the organization said Feb. 9.

The newly established Diversity in Cancer Research program will offer biomedical cancer research internships to undergraduate students from underrepresented backgrounds. Over the next 10 years, 40 internships will be granted annually.

Other efforts that could potentially qualify for funding under the diversity program include specialized institutional research grants for historically Black colleges and universities, grants for physician scientists from underrepresented backgrounds in the scientific community, and continued career development assistance after completion of the internship program.

An advisory committee was also formed as part of the new initiative. The committee will oversee the internship program's launch, as well as the development of future efforts aimed at increasing diversity in cancer research.

The money funding the Diversity in Cancer Research program was donated by Elizabeth and Phill Gross.

More articles on oncology:

Stanford Medicine, Sutter Health to open outpatient cancer center

Memorial Sloan Kettering creates endowed chair, fellowships for health equity

Take-at-home test boosts colorectal cancer screening rates for minority patients, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.