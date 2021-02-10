Stanford Medicine, Sutter Health to open outpatient cancer center

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plan to open an outpatient cancer center in Oakland that's expected to be completed as early as 2024, the health systems said Feb. 9.

The multidisciplinary facility will offer imaging, lab, infusion and radiation therapy services. Physician offices and an ambulatory surgery center will also be housed in the cancer center. Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campus in Oakland is the proposed site for the new facility.

As part of the new collaboration, the health systems will also provide joint cancer care in the East Bay region. By integrating clinical care capabilities, the health systems will provide the area's cancer patients with early detection, care, and survivorship services, as well as access to clinical trials.

