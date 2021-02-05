6 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Here are six hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Jan 11.

1. CHI Saint Joseph Health unveiled a $1.3 million expansion of its cancer center at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Nelson County, Ky., Jan. 11.

2. A $36 million project will add 70,000-square-feet to Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health's cancer center. Construction will begin this spring.

3. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Ascension Borges, part of Ascension Michigan, is building a $20 million outpatient facility that will offer oncology, hematology and infusion services. The cancer center is projected to open in June.

4. Amarillo, Texas-based BSA Harrington Cancer Center opened a 48,000 square-foot patient treatment facility Jan. 13.

5. CARTI, an independent cancer care provider in Arkansas, is expanding care in El Dorado by building a comprehensive cancer center set to open this summer.

6. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opened a 140,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Jan. 28.

