Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey names director of neuro-oncology

New Brunswick-based Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has appointed Michael Salacz, MD, as director of its neuro-oncology program, the institute said March 24.

Dr. Salacz is an associate professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick. He most recently served as division chief of neuro-oncology and director of the brain and spine tumor program at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

Rutgers Cancer Institute's neuro-oncology program specializes in the treatment of brain and spinal cord tumors, along with other tumors of the central nervous system.

