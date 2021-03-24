UC Davis cancer center joins NCCN

The University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento became the 31st member institution of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network March 23.

Experts from the cancer center will join panels that contribute to the evidence-based NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. There are currently more than 80 clinical practice recommendations included in the guidelines, covering most cancer types. The guidelines are routinely monitored and updated based on the expert consensus across 60 panels.

"UC Davis leverages strengths in innovative cancer care models and technologies, precision therapeutics, transformative imaging, and mitigation of cancer risks and disparities to reduce the cancer burden in their region and beyond," said Robert Carlson, MD, CEO of NCCN. "The physicians, scientists and public health experts at UC Davis share NCCN's commitment for making cancer discoveries and delivering them quickly to patients."

More articles on oncology:

St. Peter's, Huntsman Cancer Institute consider partnership

As COVID-19-induced screening delays die down, oncologists repurt uptick in late-stage cancer diagnoses

Dr. José Baselga, cancer researcher and former Memorial Sloan Kettering CMO, dies at 61

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.