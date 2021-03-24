Yale Cancer Center appoints director of adolescent, young adult sickle cell program

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital named Cecelia Calhoun, MD, as director of the sickle cell program for adolescents and young adults, effective July 1.

Additionally, she has been appointed assistant professor of medicine in hematology and assistant professor of pediatrics in hematology/oncology.

"Dr. Calhoun will focus her research efforts on the relationship between health literacy, self-management, and cognition in adolescent and young adult patients with sickle cell disease," said Stephanie Halene, MD, PhD, chief of hematology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Currently, Dr. Calhoun serves as director of the pediatric sickle cell disease transition program at St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine. She is also a pediatrics professor in hematology and oncology at the university.

Dr. Calhoun earned her medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit.

