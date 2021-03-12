NYU Langone taps former Mayo Clinic oncologist to lead radiation department

New York City-based NYU Langone Health named Thomas Daniels, MD, chief of the radiation oncology department at its Perlmutter Cancer Center-Sunset Park March 11.

Dr. Daniels is the former clinical practice chair of Mayo Clinic's radiation oncology department in Phoenix and specializes in brain, lung, spine and liver cancers.

In his new role at NYU Langone's cancer center in Brooklyn, Dr. Daniels plans to expand the stereotactic program. Stereotactic procedures involve precisely targeted radiation given in fewer treatments than traditional therapy.

"Advances in imaging and treatment techniques have made cancer care easier on patients, and more convenient," Dr. Daniels said. "Instead of treatments taking many weeks, some can now be completed in as few as five days with the same effectiveness."

Dr. Daniels earned his medical degree from Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and completed residency training in radiation oncology at the Mayo Clinic campuses in Rochester, Minn., and Scottsdale, Ariz.

