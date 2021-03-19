Delaware health system appoints new cancer care leaders

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare appointed two new leaders to the health system's cancer centers March 18.

Maurice Winkfield will serve as executive director of oncology services and Sue McCauley, MSN, RN, is the new director of patient care.

They will lead at the health system's Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville, Del.

Mr. Winkfield is Beebe Healthcare's former director of patient access and former director of operational improvement. Before joining the health system, he served as director of patient access at Baylor Scott and White Health in College Station, Texas.

Ms. McCauley held nursing leadership positions at several Massachusetts health systems before joining Beebe Healthcare.

More articles on oncology:

Johns Hopkins debunks hoax email promoting 'alternative way' to treat cancer

As COVID-19-induced screening delays die down, oncologists repurt uptick in late-stage cancer diagnoses

St. Baldrick's awards $573K to 3 early-career pediatric oncologists

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.