St. Baldrick's awards $573K to 3 early-career pediatric oncologists

The St. Baldrick's Foundation has awarded more than $573,000 to early-career physicians training to become pediatric cancer researchers, the foundation said March 15.

The grant guarantees recipients get time in the lab alongside a mentor.

Here are the St. Baldrick's Fellow grant recipients for the latest round of funding:

Jessica Tsai, MD, PhD, at Boston-based Dana-Farber Institute. Dr. Tsai is studying a deadly type of pediatric brain tumor.

Matthew Kudek, MD, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee received the grant for immunotherapy research for neuroblastoma.

Lisa Niswander, MD, PhD, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is conducting research to create new personalized treatments that target each child's leukemia cells.

To read more about the recipients' pediatric cancer research efforts, click here.

