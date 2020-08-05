8 hospitals building, opening cancer cancers

The following hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers have opened cancer care facilities or announced plans for them since June 18:

1. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center is building a 10-story, $400 million hospital.

2. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare opened the $93.5 million, 253,000-square-foot Sentara Brock Cancer Center.

3. Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles opened the Samuel Oschin Cancer Center June 29, a 45,000-square-foot outpatient facility that has been seven years in the making.

4. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance started construction of a 150,000-square-foot outpatient cancer treatment clinic.

5. Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Ga., started construction of a $7.7 million radiation oncology center.

6. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $27 million radiation oncology center.



7. A $78 million cancer center opened July 27 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

8. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system plans to begin construction on the $10.6 million Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Cancer Treatment Center in September.

