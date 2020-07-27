$78M cancer center opens at Allegheny General Hospital

A $78 million cancer center opened July 27 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The 90,000-square-foot cancer center includes 48 infusion bays, 42 patient exam rooms with telemedicine capabilities and a conference suite. It also features radiation oncology capabilities and a high-precision technology Gamma Pod system, designed for breast cancer treatment.

In addition, the center will offer nutritional and financial counseling and social services.

The cancer center is the centerpiece of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's and Allegheny Health Network's more than $300 million investment to expand access to cancer care across Western Pennsylvania.

