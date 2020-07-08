Seattle Cancer Care Alliance to build 150,000-square-foot outpatient clinic

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance has started construction of a 150,000-square-foot outpatient cancer treatment clinic.

The six-story facility is the largest construction project in the alliance's history. It will include six units dedicated to treating specific cancers, along with more than 60 flex rooms where patients can receive an array of care services, such as lab draws, nurse and provider visits and infusions.

The facility also will have a new procedure suite, new magnetic resonance room and a satellite mammogram suite.

The clinic is slated to open in early 2023.

