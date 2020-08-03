Guthrie to break ground on $10.6M cancer center in New York

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system plans to begin construction on the $10.6 million Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Cancer Treatment Center in September, according to radio station WXHC.

The 10,825-square-foot center will offer radiation and medical oncology services. It will feature six exam rooms, one exam/procedure room and one patient meeting room.

It will also include a linear accelerator, 10 chemotherapy infusion chairs, two lab phlebotomy stations on-site pharmacy services.

