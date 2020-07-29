14 oncologists on the move

These 14 oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last four weeks:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute welcomed six oncologists:



● Jibran Ahmed, MD

● Sajjad Bhatti, MD

● Abhijit Godbole, MD, PhD

● Joyce Habib, MD

● Erika Horta, MD

● Jumin Sunde, MD

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center in Rock Springs, Wyo., welcomed radiation oncologist Joshua Binks, MD.



Brian T. Burgess, DO, PhD, joined FirstHealth Gynecologic Oncology in Pinehurst, N.C.



Seth D. Cohen, MD, will serve as regional director of oncology services for the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region, a newly created position.



Raymond N. DuBois, MD, PhD, was named director of the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, S.C.



Aspirus Regional Cancer Center in Wausau, Wis., added radiation oncologist Andrew Jonathan Huang, MD.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oneida (N.Y.) Health hired Maya Mathew, MD, to serve as medical director of the Dorothy G. Griffin Radiation Oncology Center in Oneida.

William Varnado, MD, joined Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which is part of Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, also in Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate.



Cai Yuan, MD, joined the staff at Mercyhealth Cancer Center-Rockford (Ill.), according to the Beloit Daily News.

