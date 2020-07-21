RWJBarnabas Health appoints Dr. Seth Cohen oncology services director for its Southern region

Seth D. Cohen, MD, will serve as regional director of oncology services for the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region, a newly created position.

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health announced the appointment July 13. In his new role, Dr. Cohen will oversee the quality and growth of cancer services across Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey, including integrating services available at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood and Community Medical Center in Toms River. He also will build and integrate an oncology clinical research program for the entire Southern region.

Dr. Cohen was previously medical director for oncology clinical research at Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

More articles on oncology:

Clinicians more likely to counsel female cancer patients about fertility risks, study finds

How Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is managing patients with COVID-19

BCBS: Rise in chronic conditions increasing colorectal cancer risk, especially for millennials

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.