Dr. Raymond DuBois appointed director of MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

Raymond N. DuBois, MD, PhD, was named director of the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, S.C.

As director, Dr. DuBois will oversee both the clinical and academic operations of the cancer center, part of Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the state. He will assume his new role Aug. 17.

Dr. DuBois has served as dean of the MUSC College of Medicine since 2016, and he will continue in that role in addition to becoming the cancer center's director. He has prior experience as provost and executive vice president at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2019 and is a fellow in the American Association for Cancer Research. He currently serves as chair of the National Cancer Institute's Board of Scientific Counselors.

Dr. DuBois replaces Denis C. Guttridge, PhD, who has served as interim director of the cancer center since mid-January.

