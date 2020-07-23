Florida health system to open $27M radiation oncology center in August

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System said it plans to open a $27 million radiation oncology center Aug. 3.

The 18,000-square-foot facility includes two linear accelerator systems for performing image-guided radiotherapy and radiosurgery. It also features a "serenity patio," with water structures and a garden and a support services suite with access to counseling and other services.

The center, led by radiation oncologist Kunal Saigal, MD, includes an on-site medical physicist, medical dosimetrists, radiation therapists, a registered nurse and a licensed practical nurse who will develop individualized treatment plans for patients.

The radiation oncology center is the first phase in the development of a comprehensive cancer institute, which will also include an oncology tower scheduled to open on the health system's main campus in fall 2021.

