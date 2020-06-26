Sentara Healthcare opens $93.5M cancer center

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare has opened the $93.5 million, 253,000-square-foot Sentara Brock Cancer Center.

The center, in Norfolk, offers comprehensive cancer treatments, as well as complementary therapies, such as massage, art and music therapy. It also includes an outpatient palliative care clinic and a rehabilitation gym.

The center will house care teams from Virginia Oncology Associates, Eastern Virginia Medical School medical group and other community providers, all based in Norfolk, who are moving into the building in phases through spring 2021. The cancer care teams will be led by a physician steering committee of clinical leaders from Sentara, Virginia Oncology Associates and Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Sentara began building the center in March 2018, and it opened to patients this month.

