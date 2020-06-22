Most US oncologists were anxious at start of pandemic, survey finds

U.S. oncologists experienced high anxiety rates at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, is based on the results of a survey of 486 U.S. cancer care physicians between March 27 and April 10. The Patient Health Questionnaire was used to measure symptoms of anxiety and depression. Of 486 survey participants, 374 completed the questionnaire.

About 62 percent of the 374 oncologists had symptoms of anxiety, while 23 percent experienced symptoms of depression.

The perception of inadequate personal protective equipment and practicing in a state with more COVID-19 cases were associated with anxiety symptoms.

More articles on oncology:

FDA approves HPV vaccine to prevent head and neck cancers

Moffitt Cancer Center's $400M hospital construction to start in July

How cancer clinical trials have changed during the pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.