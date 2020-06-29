Cedars-Sinai opens cancer center

Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles opened the Samuel Oschin Cancer Center June 29, a new 45,000-square-foot outpatient facility that has been seven years in the making.

"Past and present patients helped us design the space," Joan August, vice president of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and one of the project leads, said in a press release. "They told us what elements were lacking in the old space and what they wished for in the new."

The Samuel Oschin Cancer Center features neighborhoods, or designated areas where patients with a particular cancer type can use the same waiting room and exam area. Its infusion centers can accommodate 53 patients, and the center houses a pharmacy and blood-draw station.

The center is part of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, which coordinates cancer care and research throughout the Cedars-Sinai health system.



