5 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are five recent cancer partnerships and affiliations formed since Jan. 14.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership announcement to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Hinesville, Ga.-based Liberty Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's/Candler opened the Oncology Center in Liberty County Jan. 14. The center includes a new clinic and infusion center.

2. Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly's cancer-specific biotech unit, and Dutch cancer drugmaker Merus, entered a $1.6 billion research deal Jan. 19 to develop three antibody therapies.

3. A group of 37 medical and radiation oncologists in Central New Jersey formed Astera Cancer Care, an independent community oncology practice, Feb. 1. The practice is the ninth to join the OneOncology platform, a national collaboration of independent community oncology practices.

4. Cincinnati-based UC Health's integrative medicine department and the health system's cancer survivorship program launched the region's first cancer wellness clinic in January.

5. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Deerfield Management, a healthcare investment management firm, established a research partnership Feb. 8. Deerfield committed $130 million over the next 10 years for cancer research focused on the development of therapeutics and diagnostics at Dana-Farber.

More articles on oncology:

6 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Judge dismisses lawsuit over dismissal of Montana oncologist

UC Health opens Cincinnati region's 1st cancer wellness clinic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.