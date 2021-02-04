UC Health opens Cincinnati region's 1st cancer wellness clinic

Cincinnati-based UC Health opened the region's first cancer wellness clinic and began seeing patients last month, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

The clinic is a joint effort between UC Health's integrative medicine department and the health system's cancer survivorship program. In addition to comprehensive cancer treatment, the clinic provides evidence-based wellness services such as acupuncture, oncology massage therapy, and cancer exercise and nutrition.

Mladen Golubic, MD, PhD, medical director of the integrative medicine department, and Melissa Erickson, MD, medical director of the cancer center survivorship program, are co-leading the new clinic.

The joint wellness clinic is located within the UC cancer center.

