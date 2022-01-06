4 recent cancer partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed since Dec. 13.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Placerville, Calif.-based Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 5 announced an affiliation for cancer services allowing Marshall patients access to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

2. Baton Rouge, La.-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced Jan. 5 that it was partnering with the Pennington Cancer Center at Baton Rouge General to share resources.

3. Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has entered a partnership agreement with Hibiscus BioVentures, a firm that supports patient-focused companies, aimed at developing innovative cancer therapeutics, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

4. The World Health Organization and Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announced a partnership Dec. 13 to create a platform that will increase childhood cancer medicine access around the world.