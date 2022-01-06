Marshall Medical Center, UC Davis announce affiliation for cancer services 

Placerville, Calif.-based Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif., have announced an affiliation for cancer services allowing Marshall patients access to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, the systems said Jan. 5.

The collaborative cancer services will be based in Cameron Park, Calif., and referred to as Marshall Cancer Center, a UC Davis Health Affiliate.

"Marshall’s vision is: We are a cohesive healthcare team that partners in delivering exceptional quality, access and value in all we do," said Marshall CEO Siri Nelson. "Launching these services with UC Davis Health is aligned with our vision and helps us to expand exceptional cancer care to more residents of El Dorado County."