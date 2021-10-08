4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed since Sept. 28.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The American Cancer Society plans to partner with Howard University in Washington, D.C., and three other historically Black medical schools for its new Diversity in Cancer Research pilot program.

2. Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has partnered with PierianDx, a clinical genomics company, to expand patients' access to genomic testing for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and lymph nodes.

3. Flint, Mich.-based Singh & Arora Oncology/Hematology and its four physicians have joined the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint hospital. The addition of the practice aims to streamline care for the community's cancer patients by enabling them to access all aspects of cancer care in one location.

4. Eli Lilly has partnered with Care Access, a decentralized research organization, to expand patient access and representation of minority group members in oncology clinical trials.