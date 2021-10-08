Howard U joins American Cancer Society to enhance diversity in cancer research

The American Cancer Society plans to partner with Howard University in Washington, D.C., and three other historically Black medical schools for its new Diversity in Cancer Research pilot program, according to an Oct. 7 WTOP report.

Charles Drew College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College and Morehouse School of Medicine will also receive a portion of the organization's $12 million investment.

"The American Cancer Society is committed to launching the brightest minds into cancer research and to reducing health disparities," said William Cance, MD, chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society. "To accomplish this, we believe it is essential to invest in the minority workforce and their dedicated efforts to solve disparities and establish equity in cancer care."