4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent cancer care and research-related partnerships and affiliations formed since May 11.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership to the list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Cambridge, Mass.-based Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard are aiming to accelerate novel therapeutics for rare cancers by generating a catalog of more than 100 rare cancer models, the organizations announced May 11.

2. Philadelphia-based Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, part of Jefferson Health, joined Caris' precision Oncology Alliance, according to a May 14 announcement. The alliance now includes 50 cancer centers and academic institutions working to advance precision medicine in oncology through comprehensive cancer profiling.

3. The Prostate Cancer Foundation, UC San Francisco and the San Francisco VA Health Care System are collaborating to advance precision oncology treatments for veterans with prostate cancer, according to a May 25 announcement.

4. Saint Joseph Mount Sterling (Ky.), part of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health, expanded its partnership with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center May 26 to provide access to specialized care for the region's cancer patients.