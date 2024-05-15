4 cancer vaccine developments in 4 months

More centers are testing the effectiveness of vaccines on a range of cancers.

Since May 2023, Becker's has reported on six centers testing cancer vaccines for pancreatic, breast, glioblastoma and melanoma.

Here are four more cancer vaccines in the works, as reported by Becker's since March:

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health developed an mRNA cancer vaccine to treat glioblastoma and tested in it a "first-ever human clinical trial of four adult patients," according to a May 9 news release from the system.

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center partnered with CureVac, a global biopharmaceutical company, to develop novel mRNA-based cancer vaccines for certain hematological and solid tumors with high unmet medical needs.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center launched a phase 3 trial for its metastasis melanoma mRNA vaccine.

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is the first site in the Midwest to launch a phase 2 clinical trial to test a pancreatic cancer vaccine.