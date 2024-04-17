MD Anderson partners on mRNA cancer vaccines

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has partnered with CureVac, a global biopharmaceutical company, to develop novel mRNA-based cancer vaccines.

The partnership will develop differentiated cancer vaccine candidates for certain hematological and solid tumors with high unmet medical needs, according to an April 16 company news release. Both parties will contribute to identifying differentiated cancer antigens based on whole genome sequencing. The most promising vaccine candidates will go through initial phase 1 and 2 studies led by MD Anderson.