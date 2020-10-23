8 best nursing schools for men

The American Association for Men in Nursing recognized eight universities as the recipients of its 2020 Best Schools for Men in Nursing Awards. The winners were named at the AAMN's annual conference earlier this month.

Here are this year's winners:

Duke University School of Nursing (Durham, N.C.) Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (Baltimore) Lewis University College of Nursing and Health Sciences (Romeoville, Ill.) Nebraska Methodist College (Omaha) Rutgers University School of Nursing (Newark, N.J.) University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh School of Nursing University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Nursing Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (Nashville, Tenn.)

AAMN awards winners based on their efforts to recruit men to their programs, support their education and recognize the unique contributions men bring to the nursing profession. The nursing school or college also must provide evidence that these efforts have translated into an increase in men applying and admitted to their programs.

