7 nursing schools launching new programs amid shortages

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Here are seven schools and hospitals that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. University of Southern Florida College of Nursing and Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial are partnering to create the "Excellence in Nursing During COVID-19 and Beyond" program, meant to improve the working environment for nurses facing burnout.

2. Texas A&M University's College of Nursing in Bryan, Texas, has introduced the college’s first doctoral program, a doctor of nursing practice degree.

3. Ballad Health announced a $10 million commitment to creating the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.

4. Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, Va., is set to expand its associate degree in nursing program.

5. Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have partnered to create an early admission pathway for students interested in nursing.

6. Nashville-based Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing have announced a new pathway in nursing for Fisk students.

7. Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, announced a new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program.