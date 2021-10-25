Ballad Health, East Tennessee State U announce center for nursing advancement 

Ballad Health announced Oct. 25 a $10 million commitment to creating the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.

"The Center will be dedicated to bringing nursing, business, liberal arts, education and other academic and support programs together to increase the pipeline of opportunity and augment the supply of nurses and nursing support in the Appalachian Highlands," a press release said.

The "pipeline of opportunity" includes matching high school students with pathways to certification and employment, specifically within Ballad Health.

The press release added there are plans to develop partnerships with other colleges and universities around the region.

"The Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement will be critical to laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s nursing workforce in our region and ensuring that not only do we overcome the challenges of the pandemic, but that we also are proactive in creating a resilient and well-prepared workforce that can meet the future needs of our region as it grows," said Leann Horsley, PhD, dean of ETSU's College of Nursing.