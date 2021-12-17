6 contributions to nursing schools in 2021

In 2021, millions of dollars in grants and donations expanded nursing schools, funded diversity programs and more.

Here are six stories about nursing school contributions Becker's covered this year:

1. Darren and Terry Jackson, an alumni couple of Marquette University in Milwaukee, donated $31 million to fund scholarship and diversity efforts at the university's nursing program, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

2. Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center in April received a $3.8 million grant from the Bower Foundation to fund graduate nursing education in an effort to boost nurse educators. Scholarships will be awarded to incoming RN-to-MSN students in 2022 and 2023.

3. On April 30, Bill and Joanne Conway committed $20 million in scholarship support for 160 Catholic University nursing students at Washington, D.C.-based Conway School of Nursing.

4. Ochsner Health and Terrebonne General Health System in June announced they're each investing $1 million in the expansion of nursing and other health programs at Schriever, La.-based Fletcher Technical Community College.

5. In June, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's nursing school in Memphis received a three-year, $1.5 million grant from HHS to expand a training and certification program on caring for patients who experienced sexual assault.

6. Green Bay-based Northeast Wisconsin Technical College received a $1.8 million grant from HHS to boost diversity among nursing students in September.