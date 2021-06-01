Ochsner, Terrebonne General invest $2M in Louisiana nursing school

Ochsner Health and Terrebonne General Health System are each investing $1 million in the expansion of nursing and other health programs at Schriever, La.-based Fletcher Technical Community College, reports The Lafourche Gazette.

The investment from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and Houma, La.-based Terrebonne General will go toward the construction of a new, state-of-the-art facility. The partnership will also allow the school to more than triple the nursing and allied health program's enrollment capacity, as well as double its faculty size.

The new 10,750-square-foot training facility is set to open for classes in the spring of 2023.

Across the country, states are facing nursing shortages that are expected to intensify, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating an average of 175,900 national registered nurse openings each year for the next decade.