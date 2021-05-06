Washington, DC, nursing school gets $20M donation

On April 30, Bill and Joanne Conway committed $20 million in scholarship support for 160 Catholic University nursing students over the next five years.

The Washington, D.C.-based Conway School of Nursing is named after the two philanthropists, who have now committed $80 million to nursing programs at Catholic since 2013. Mr. Conway is a trustee of the university and co-chair of the Carlyle Group investment firm. The couple are also major supporters of nursing programs at other institutions.

In a statement cited by The Washington Post, Mr. Conway said he and his wife want to help educate 20,000 U.S. nurses.

"The quality of the nursing students at Catholic University is outstanding," Mr. Conway said. "With the increasing need for nurses nationwide, we are thrilled with the impact graduates are having in health settings here in Washington, D.C., and all over the country."

With support from the Conways, Catholic University is set to open a new nursing and science building in 2024. The Conways' funding has already helped 82 student nurses with full or partial tuition scholarships.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.