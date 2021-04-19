Mississippi university gets $3.8M grant to address shortage of nurse educators

Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center has received a $3.8 million grant from the Bower Foundation that will go to creating healthcare administrators and community college nursing educators, reports CBS affiliate WJTV.

The project, Building a Strong Future for Nursing in Mississippi, will provide graduate education to 64 registered nurses via the RN-to-MSN program. Online resources for nursing educators in the state's community colleges will also be available.

The grant will address the need for additional nursing educators at community colleges by providing full tuition and a stipend to registered nurses with associate degrees entering UMMC's Master of Science in Nursing program.

Scholarships will be awarded to incoming RN-to-MSN students in 2022 and 2023. Nurses will be nominated by the community colleges from which they graduated.

