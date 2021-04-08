NP practice authority by state

Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia grant nurse practitioners full practice authority as soon as they earn their licenses, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. 

Massachusetts became the most recent state to allow NPs to practice independently in January.

Another 16 states reduce the ability of NPs to perform at least one practice element independently and require they have a careerlong regulated collaboration with another healthcare provider. 

The remaining 11 states restrict NPs' ability to perform at least one practice element independently and require career-long supervision by another healthcare provider.

Full practice authority

  1. Alaska
  2. Arizona
  3. Colorado
  4. Connecticut
  5. Hawaii
  6. Idaho
  7. Iowa
  8. Maine
  9. Maryland
  10. Massachusetts
  11. Minnesota
  12. Montana
  13. Nebraska 
  14. Nevada
  15. New Hampshire
  16. New Mexico
  17. North Dakota
  18. Oregon
  19. Rhode Island
  20. South Dakota 
  21. Vermont
  22. Washington
  23. Wyoming

Reduced practice authority

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3.  Delaware 
  4. Illinois
  5. Indiana
  6. Kansas
  7. Kentucky
  8. Louisiana
  9. Mississippi
  10. New Jersey
  11. New York
  12. Ohio
  13. Pennsylvania
  14. Utah
  15. West Virginia
  16. Wisconsin

Restricted practice authority 

  1. California
  2. Florida 
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Missouri
  6. North Carolina
  7. Oklahoma
  8. South Carolina
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas
  11. Virginia

