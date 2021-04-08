NP practice authority by state

Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia grant nurse practitioners full practice authority as soon as they earn their licenses, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Massachusetts became the most recent state to allow NPs to practice independently in January.

Another 16 states reduce the ability of NPs to perform at least one practice element independently and require they have a careerlong regulated collaboration with another healthcare provider.

The remaining 11 states restrict NPs' ability to perform at least one practice element independently and require career-long supervision by another healthcare provider.

Full practice authority

Alaska Arizona Colorado Connecticut Hawaii Idaho Iowa Maine Maryland Massachusetts Minnesota Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Mexico North Dakota Oregon Rhode Island South Dakota Vermont Washington Wyoming

Reduced practice authority

Alabama Arkansas Delaware Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi New Jersey New York Ohio Pennsylvania Utah West Virginia Wisconsin

Restricted practice authority

California Florida Georgia Michigan Missouri North Carolina Oklahoma South Carolina Tennessee Texas Virginia

