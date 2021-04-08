NP practice authority by state
Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia grant nurse practitioners full practice authority as soon as they earn their licenses, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Massachusetts became the most recent state to allow NPs to practice independently in January.
Another 16 states reduce the ability of NPs to perform at least one practice element independently and require they have a careerlong regulated collaboration with another healthcare provider.
The remaining 11 states restrict NPs' ability to perform at least one practice element independently and require career-long supervision by another healthcare provider.
Full practice authority
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wyoming
Reduced practice authority
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
Restricted practice authority
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
To learn more, click here.
More articles on nursing:
Best Nursing Schools 2022: US News' top graduate programs
6 colleges launching nursing programs
Brigham and Women's CNO launches podcast on resiliency
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.