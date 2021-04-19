16 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 16 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its Manahawkin, N.J., location.

3. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

4. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Hudson, Fla., location.

6. St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital and Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Lafayette, Ind.-based Arnett Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

8. Renton, Wash.-based Providence seeks a chief nursing officer at its Missoula, Mont., location.

9. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

10. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Edina, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer at its Southdale location.

12. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

13. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

14. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

15. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

16. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

