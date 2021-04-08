Boston College taps Brigham & Women's associate CNO to lead nursing school

Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., has selected Katherine Gregory, PhD, MSN, RN, an associate CNO at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, to serve as dean of its Connell School of Nursing, effective July 1.

As the associate CNO for women's and newborn health, research, and innovation at Brigham and Women's, Dr. Gregory oversees a division of 700 nurses. She is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Serving as dean of the Connell School of Nursing brings Dr. Gregory back to her roots, as she earned her doctorate there and worked there as an assistant and associate professor from 2006-14.

She succeeds Susan Gennaro, PhD, RN, who has held the position for 13 years.

