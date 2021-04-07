6 colleges launching nursing programs

Many colleges are creating nursing degree programs amid a nationwide shortage of nursing professionals.

Below are six colleges or universities that have recently launched or expanded nursing programs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an institution to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Louisiana State University Health Shreveport is launching a Doctor of Nursing Practice nurse anesthesia program in partnership with its sister institution LSU Health New Orleans.

2. Nightingale College in Salt Lake City will open a practical nursing diploma program in May.

3. Emory & Henry College is launching a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at its health sciences graduate school in Marion, Va., reports the Smyth County News & Messenger.

4. Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville and the University of Alabama in Huntsville are partnering to offer a dual nursing degree program in fall 2022. The program will allow students to earn both an associate and baccalaureate degree in nursing.



5. Bowling Green (Ohio) State University will offer a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in fall 2021.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.