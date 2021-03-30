Best Nursing Schools 2022: US News' top graduate programs

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University has the No. 1 program for earning a master's degree in nursing, according to U.S. News and World Report's 'Best Nursing Schools' for 2022 released March 30.

The rankings are part of U.S. News' annual '2022 Best Graduate Schools' lists. The nursing school rankings are based on an assessment of research activity, faculty resources, student excellence and qualitative ratings from experts.

U.S. News' top 10 nursing schools to earn an MSN, including ties:

1. Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (Baltimore)

2. The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University (Atlanta)

3. Duke University School of Nursing (Durham, N.C.)

3. University of Pennsylvania Nursing School (Philadelphia)

5. Columbia University School of Nursing (New York City)

6. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing

6. University of Washington School of Nursing (Seattle)

8. Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (Nashville, Tenn.)

9. Ohio State University College of Nursing (Columbus)

9. University of California San Francisco School of Nursing

Top 10 nursing schools to earn a DNP, including ties:

1. Rush University College of Nursing (Chicago)

2. Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (Baltimore)

3. University of Washington School of Nursing (Seattle)

4. Duke University School of Nursing (Durham, N.C.)

5. Columbia University School of Nursing (New York City)

6. University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing

6. Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (Nashville, Tenn.)

8. The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of nursing at Emory University (Atlanta)

9. University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing

9. University of Kentucky College of Nursing (Lexington)

To view the full rankings, click here.

More articles on nursing:

Vanderbilt nursing school dean will step down June 30; school taps new dean

17 hospitals hiring CNOs

ANA, 19 other groups, launch COVID-19 vaccine resource for nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.