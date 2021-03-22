17 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 17 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

2. Kahuku (Hawaii) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Edina, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer at its Southdale location.

5. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/ambulatory chief nursing officer and nursing support services.

6. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

7. St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital and Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. HCA Houston Healthcare West seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

9. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

10. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

12. Naperville, Ill.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

16. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

17. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

More articles on nursing:

Top priorities for spring 2021: 6 CNOs weigh in

UCLA names dean of nursing school

ANA, 19 other groups, launch COVID-19 vaccine resource for nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.