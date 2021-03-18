ANA, 19 other groups, launch COVID-19 vaccine resource for nurses

Twenty leading nursing organizations, including the American Nurses Association and American Association of Critical Care Nurses, launched a COVID-19 vaccine information campaign March 15.

The campaign includes a resource website hub, called COVID Vaccine Facts for Nurses, that features common questions related to COVID-19 vaccine safety and development, and a list of other resources related to effective communication surrounding the vaccine, ways to get involved in administering vaccines, among others.

"For nurses to be instrumental in administering COVID-19 vaccines, dispelling myths and getting vaccinated themselves, we must ensure that — no matter where they work — they have scientifically sound and accessible answers to both their own and patients' questions," said Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, ANA president.

