Vanderbilt nursing school dean will step down June 30; school taps new dean

Pamela Jeffries, PhD, RN, will become dean of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University School of Nursing after current Dean Linda Norman, DSN, RN, steps down June 30, according to a March 24 news release.

Dr. Jeffries, professor and dean of Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Nursing, will step into her role July 1, pending board of trust approval.

Prior to being named dean of George Washington University School of Nursing, Dr. Jeffries was the inaugural vice provost for digital initiatives at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Norman, current dean and Valere Potter Menefee Professor of Nursing, has served as dean since 2013 and spent nearly 30 years in various academic and administrative roles at Vanderbilt.

"Under Linda's leadership, Vanderbilt's nursing programs have set the national standard for training world-class research-focused and practice-focused nurse scholars who are making a difference for their patients and the communities they serve," said Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, PhD. "We are honored by her service to our university and by the tremendous impact she has had as scholar, teacher, mentor and leader throughout her remarkable career."

